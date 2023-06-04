Longview’s Summer Concerts at the Lake 2023 tour gets underway in July.
The free concert series will be held every Thursday for six weeks beginning July 6 at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea Park. The event is coordinated by the Longview Parks Department.
This year’s lineup includes:
July 6
- : Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts, playing classic oldies hits.
July 13
- : Kalimba The Spirit of Earth, Wind & Fire, an Earth Wind & Fire tribute.
July 20
- : Countryside Ride, a honkytonk band.
July 27
- : Jukebox Heroes, a Foreigner tribute.
Aug. 3
- : Laurel Canyon Legacy, playing ‘60s and ‘70s music.
Aug. 10
- : Switchback, playing ‘70’s and ‘80s classic rock and country favorites.
Visit www.mylongview.com to learn more.