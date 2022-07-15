Longview's Community Home Health & Hospice named after Dr. Richard Nau following his $1 million remodel donation

Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview is halfway to the nonprofit's goal of raising $4.2 million in donations to remodel the facility, and officials announced Friday the center will be named after its million-dollar donor: Dr. Richard Nau, a retired Longview pathologist who worked for PeaceHealth.

The 37-year-old inpatient and at-home hospice facility is now called the Dr. Richard Nau Hospice Care Center. In 2017, Nau also contributed $60,000 as an endowment to a Lower Columbia College fund that supports students' access to college.

About 100 people, mostly donors, gathered at the hospice facility Friday to celebrate the site's new name and donation drive.

"I would like to thank Dr. Nau and all of our project donors so far for their support of our vision of a new and expanded hospice care center with room for families for decades to come," said CEO Greg Pang.

Community Home Health & Hospice Development Manager Rylee Trapp said there is no deadline to raise funds, and once construction starts, completion will take about a year. Pang previously said construction could begin in 2024.

The center has collected a total of $2 million so far, and donors include individuals, local foundations and the state. The facility received $769,000 from the state Legislature in 2021 through a Washington State Department of Commerce grant.

The nonprofit is remodeling its building to prepare for the next airborne pandemic based on the lessons learned fighting COVID-19, including allowing administrative staff to permanently work from home part-time.

Updated plans include adding six more patient rooms with negative airflow to prevent airborne pathogens from entering other parts of the building. New rooms also will include entryway chambers for staff to put on and remove personal protective equipment, like face shields, to minimize hazardous exposure.

Administrative staff in departments like billing and medical records will work from home part-time. Staff will rotate sharing desks, freeing up about 3,900 square feet of space in the facility’s main building for more and larger patient rooms.

The new patient rooms will be 78% larger than the four original rooms built when the facility opened in 1984, Pang said, and include private bathrooms and more room for visiting families.

A dedicated entrance and exit to the building will be added to avoid grieving family members from passing families of newly arrived patients.

Pang said the Longview site was the first in the state to offer hospice services at a facility, in addition to patients’ homes. PeaceHealth also offers in-home hospice services in Cowlitz County.