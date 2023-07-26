The Columbia Theatre Association is celebrating its 2023/2024 season with an array of performances.

Thirteen shows are scheduled with the season opener kicking off at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, with The Harry James Orchestra.

The season also includes Grammy-Award winner Pam Tillis, America’s Got Talent Best New Act iLuminate, Marshall Charloff’s Prince XPeRIeNCE, Kristen Granger and LaRhonda Steele in She’s Speaking, Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas, MPACT, and back by popular demand, Neil Berg with 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part Deux.

The Rainy Months Series returns courtesy of Fibre Federal Credit Union and Cowlitz PUD, with "Beauty and The Beast," Grammy-Award winner Mr. Blue Shoes, the Amazing Bubbleman, and Guinness Book of World record holder Matt Baker.

The Stage Door Concert Series — an intimate acoustic concert evening — also returns with Tango Cowboys, True North and Gallowglass.

Ticket buying times

Returning and new subscribers, July 31

Friends single tickets, Aug. 7

Single tickets, general public, Aug. 21

For more information, contact the box office (M-F, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) at 360-575-TIXX (8499), email info@columbiatheatre.com, or visit www.columbiatheatre.com.