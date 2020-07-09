Longview's Beech Street extension prompts local plans for business park

A local real estate company owned by the Sari family auto dealership in Longview is proposing a 14-lot business park on 45-acres of land near Beech Street and California Way.
Plans for the so-called Longview Business Park were jump-started by the city’s decision to extend Beech Street from 14th Avenue to California Way, said Pat Sari, president of the WRSCO, Inc. and Columbia Ford, and Jordan Willis, development manager for the business park.
“The whole process started … when Pat and I drafted a letter to the city asking that they put that road in,” Willis said. “We had 50 acres of land we couldn’t access.”
Sari’s group recently submitted an application to get city permits for the business park, which tentatively outlines plans for 14 “development pad-ready” lots and new road connecting Alaska Street to California Way through the 45-acre property.
Wills and Sari said it’s too early to estimate the cost of developing the park. Willis expects the park to support “hundreds” of new jobs, but the total number will depend on future buyers of lots.
“We believe in Longview, and I think there is a lot of opportunity in Longview with the future, along with the freeway and the railway and the river and port expanding,” Sari said. “I think there is real need for the property, and we would love to see some businesses come in that would generate some jobs. ... We think it’s a real opportunity to help Longview grow.”
The city will accept public comments on the application until 6 p.m. July 22.
The entryway to the park will be located along the new Beech Street extension.
“In concurrence with Beech Street, we want to build ours at the exact same time,” Willis said.
The city in April approved a $2.8 million contract with Kelso’s C&R Tractor and Landscaping to extend Beech Street and improve an existing section of the street. Federal, state and grant funding will cover most of the costs of the project.
City officials estimated that the improvements would create 200 family-wage jobs and attract $111 million in private investment.
WRSCO, a real estate company owned by Sari and Columbia Ford, purchased the property off Beech Street in 2005.
“Almost every year there has been somebody interested in doing something there, but they really wanted to see something like Beech Street go through to help with the traffic flow, and they wanted to be sure the economy was right for it,” Sari said. “I think that time is now. I think the market is strong. There is a need for business in Longview.”
Additionally, larger cities are starting to “price businesses out,” but Longview has affordable property. Opening the business park will “hopefully kick start people really paying attention to Longview,” Willis said.
Sari said his group plans to contract with local companies to complete the necessary improvements, which include adding or extending power, water, sewer and stormwater lines along the new roadway.
“We want to keep the project as local as much as we can. We want to keep the money here in Longview, so we will only be using local contractors to help with this,” Sari said.
Once the lots are completed, Willis will sell them to commercial and industrial clients. Already there is a lot of interest in the property, though no sales have been made yet, Willis said.
“I can’t name any specific names, but we are getting pressure from companies,” Willis said. “There are a few out of Seattle. There is one larger one out of Portland, and there are a few local ones. … We haven’t even completed this project yet, and we are already getting pressure from people who want to buy lots.”
If the city approves the project application, Willis expects to start selling lots this fall. And “by this time next year, you will hopefully see a lot of construction going on out there,” Willis added.
