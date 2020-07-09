Longview's Beech Street extension prompts local plans for business park

Sari said his group plans to contract with local companies to complete the necessary improvements, which include adding or extending power, water, sewer and stormwater lines along the new roadway.

“We want to keep the project as local as much as we can. We want to keep the money here in Longview, so we will only be using local contractors to help with this,” Sari said.

Once the lots are completed, Willis will sell them to commercial and industrial clients. Already there is a lot of interest in the property, though no sales have been made yet, Willis said.

“I can’t name any specific names, but we are getting pressure from companies,” Willis said. “There are a few out of Seattle. There is one larger one out of Portland, and there are a few local ones. … We haven’t even completed this project yet, and we are already getting pressure from people who want to buy lots.”

If the city approves the project application, Willis expects to start selling lots this fall. And “by this time next year, you will hopefully see a lot of construction going on out there,” Willis added.

