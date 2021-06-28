Longview's all-time high temperature tied Sunday, broken Monday as businesses, offices close

The temperature in Longview hit a new all-time high of 109 degrees Monday, as a heat wave broke records across the Pacific Northwest.
Cowlitz County businesses and offices closed, and several cooling centers opened for people looking to beat the heat.
The three-day stretch of triple-digit temperatures was “extreme in multiple ways,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Colby Neuman said.
Monday’s high beat the previous record for the highest temperature on record, 108 degrees, recorded in August 1981, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.
Saturday’s high of 103 degrees broke the previous June record of 100 degrees set in 1951 and 1955, according to the Climate Center.
The Longview/Kelso area typically is slightly cooler than Portland, and hits 100 degrees every other summer on average, Neuman said.
“There are plenty of summers, like last summer, when we don’t hit 100,” he said. “Even 100 degrees is a big deal.”
Even more abnormal than the temperature were the consecutive days in the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.
The region has previously seen three-day stretches of about 100 degrees but not in “the fashion we’ve been” this year, Neuman said.
Along with the heat, the dew point — or how much moisture is in the air — is abnormally high, Neuman said.
“It’s approaching levels you’d see more in the Eastern U.S. in the summer,” he said. “It’s not only hot but there’s more moisture, and it’s more muggy feeling than we are accustomed to.”
The higher humidity makes swamp coolers, which run warm air through wet evaporative cooler pads, more inefficient, Neuman said. Human bodies also are not able to cool off as efficiently in the humidity because sweat doesn’t dry, he said.
Several offices and local businesses closed their doors over the weekend or Monday due to the heat.
The Longview Public Library was closed Monday. The Cowlitz County Superior Court Clerk’s Office closed at 2 p.m. Monday because of the heat and an air conditioning outage.
A western breeze began blowing in cooler air Monday afternoon, Neuman said. The cooler temperatures helped raise the relative humidity, minimizing fire danger, he said.
The forecast predicts a high of 90 degrees Tuesday, with highs in the mid-to high-80s the rest of the week.
Neuman said while the high 80s are normal for summer, the temperatures are warmer than usual for this time of the year. The average high temperature for July and August is about 78 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.
It’s unlikely there will be a similar heatwave causing multiple days in the triple digits again this summer, Neuman said.
“We could certainly hit 100 degrees again this summer,” he said. “We still have our typically hottest months still ahead but I can’t say if it will or won’t happen at this point.”