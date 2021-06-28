Longview's all-time high temperature tied Sunday, broken Monday as businesses, offices close

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with the heat, the dew point — or how much moisture is in the air — is abnormally high, Neuman said.

“It’s approaching levels you’d see more in the Eastern U.S. in the summer,” he said. “It’s not only hot but there’s more moisture, and it’s more muggy feeling than we are accustomed to.”

The higher humidity makes swamp coolers, which run warm air through wet evaporative cooler pads, more inefficient, Neuman said. Human bodies also are not able to cool off as efficiently in the humidity because sweat doesn’t dry, he said.

Several offices and local businesses closed their doors over the weekend or Monday due to the heat.

The Longview Public Library was closed Monday. The Cowlitz County Superior Court Clerk’s Office closed at 2 p.m. Monday because of the heat and an air conditioning outage.

A western breeze began blowing in cooler air Monday afternoon, Neuman said. The cooler temperatures helped raise the relative humidity, minimizing fire danger, he said.

The forecast predicts a high of 90 degrees Tuesday, with highs in the mid-to high-80s the rest of the week.