Longview woman wows Portland moto show with Wonder Woman bike

“She knows more about motorcycles than most guys who walk through that door,” her husband said.

And yet, customers often will walk around her to talk to another male in the room.

“Sometimes, if I’ve had enough testosterone, I’ll tell the guys (who work at Uncaged) ‘I’m done and need a break. If one more guy puffs his chest out and thinks he knows more than me, but he doesn’t know what kind of bike he’s riding …’ ”

There are a lot more women in the field than people realize, Holmes said. Seven years ago, when she started going to motorcycle shows, they didn’t know about each other. But they’ve started to run into each other more and more.

Holmes said she was “giddy all day” when she learned she had been picked for last month’s One Moto Show.

The seven women builders hailed from Belgium, Japan, Canada, Los Angeles and New York. Holmes was one of two from Washington.

She hopes the number of women builders continues to increase.

“I hope as women see this, they know that if they want to do something, they should go for it. Don’t listen to what other people say. As women, we have so many hesitations. I think all women should go for what they want — whether it’s a man’s world, or not.”

