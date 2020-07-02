Longview woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Longview woman charged with first-degree attempted murder in the alleged shooting of her boyfriend entered an initial not guilty plea Thursday and is scheduled for trial in November.

Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies say Eden Taylor, 48, called 911 on June 15 to report that she had just shot her co-habitating boyfriend in the arm and leg. Responding deputies found the victim, who had been shot four times in the leg and twice in the arm, and arrested Taylor, who they say was intoxicated, according to court documents.

The victim told responding deputies that their relationship was going well and he didn’t know why she shot him. Taylor told deputies she shot him because she was “tired of his s—-” and that he was ignoring her. She added that she wouldn’t have shot him if not for her high level of intoxication, which she said was spurred by drinking 12 beers and a bottle of wine earlier in the day, according to court documents.

Taylor’s bail is set at $500,000, and she was still held in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. She is scheduled for trial on Nov. 10. A no-contact order is in place between her and the victim.

