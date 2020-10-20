Longview woman mixes casual rock 'n' roll style to rebrand local salon

State safety regulations also require stylists and customers to wear face coverings, unless a service such as a facial or beard trimming, necessitates the removal of a customer’s face mask. And customers should self-screen for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, then wait outside for instructions to enter a salon for an appointment. Salons should post a notice on the door with information for walk-in customers to confirm an availability.

Strock said she had started repainting and redesigning the interior space shortly before the governor ordered salons and other businesses to close as a coronavirus-safety precaution.

Although waiting out the shutdown was challenging as a brand new salon owner, Strock said she used the downtown to “kick the redesign into high gear.” She upgraded the shop with new vanities, new paint and personally curated wall art “until I ran out of money” for lack of customers.

“It also gave me a chance to research all of the products I wanted. It allowed me to rebrand,” Strock said.

When she finally reopened the doors of the salon in June, people who had waited months to get their hair done flocked to the shop. It was one of few places taking on new clients during a period of high demand.

“I went from zero to 500 in a second,” she said.