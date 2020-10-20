Longview woman mixes casual rock 'n' roll style to rebrand local salon

With nearly five years of hair styling experience under her belt, Longview resident Paige Strock has slowly been building toward opening her own salon. But this year the opportunity of a dream landed in her lap: Her stepmother passed on the keys to a local salon to her.
“I always wanted to own my own salon, but I always thought it was a five to 10 years down the road — not months down the road,” Strock laughed.
Strock, 26, took over the old L Salon in February. The building off Vandercook Way operated under her stepmother’s management for 13 years. But long-time residents tend to remember the space as the old 24 Flavors ice cream shop, Strock said.
She merged the building’s history and her interests in rock 'n' roll music to rebrand the salon as Studio 24. The name blends the name of the old ice cream shop with Studio 54, a well-known New York nightclub frequented by big-name musicians of the '60s, '70s and '80s.
“When I got in, I really wanted to make it my own,” Strock said.
With a full-fashion boutique and services for hair, face and teeth whitening, Strock said she tried to make the salon a “one-stop-shop for all of your beauty things.” She's greatly expanded the salon's retail section to include sweaters, T-shirts, purses, jeans and other apparel, and she's added services, such as a barber, that can be rare to find in Longview.
In the rebrand, Strock also aimed to create a fun, laid-back and down-to-earth atmosphere for customers.
“A lot of the time when you walk into a salon or spa, you feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to do my hair up before I go, even though they will do it for me,’ ” Strock said. “It’s not so prim and proper here.”
She wants the Studio 24 customers to feel relaxed enough to drop by in sweatpants, if they so choose, she said.
The front of the building features a waiting room and a small boutique. A hand-designed art piece featuring records by all of Strock’s favorite bands — ACDC, ZZ Top, Queen, Fleetwood Mac and others — adorns the wall behind the checkout counter.
Strock said she plans to add lash extension and teeth whitening services in a private room connected to the waiting area.
Stepping into the east wing of the building, customers enter a cozy space with five styling stations.
“This is where the magic happens,” Strock said. With Strock included, four stylists and a barber share the work area, which also includes a private room in the back for waxing services.
Rotating schedules and self-selected hours allows the Studio 24 stylists to abide by the COVID-19 safety rules, which requires beauty service providers to keep building capacity at 50% or less. It’s extremely rare for all five employees to be in the building at once, she said.
State safety regulations also require stylists and customers to wear face coverings, unless a service such as a facial or beard trimming, necessitates the removal of a customer’s face mask. And customers should self-screen for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, then wait outside for instructions to enter a salon for an appointment. Salons should post a notice on the door with information for walk-in customers to confirm an availability.
Strock said she had started repainting and redesigning the interior space shortly before the governor ordered salons and other businesses to close as a coronavirus-safety precaution.
Although waiting out the shutdown was challenging as a brand new salon owner, Strock said she used the downtown to “kick the redesign into high gear.” She upgraded the shop with new vanities, new paint and personally curated wall art “until I ran out of money” for lack of customers.
“It also gave me a chance to research all of the products I wanted. It allowed me to rebrand,” Strock said.
When she finally reopened the doors of the salon in June, people who had waited months to get their hair done flocked to the shop. It was one of few places taking on new clients during a period of high demand.
“I went from zero to 500 in a second,” she said.
Now with four months as an owner, Strock said she feels like she’s living a dream come true. She plans to hold her official grand opening this weekend. (Additional details are attached in a breakout box with this story.)
“What a time to open a new business, right?” Strock laughed. “But I just want to expand and make people feel good however I can, whether that’s a new pair of jeans or a haircut.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.