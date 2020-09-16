Longview woman begins hunger strike to protest county's ICE contract

Weber said he’s reached out to Quiriconi to share his perspective.

“While I may disagree with her, I will defend her right to peaceful protest, and hunger strikes are a historic form of protest in America,” Weber said.

In an email, Commissioner Arne Mortensen said that Quiriconi’s hunger strike is a separate issue from discussing the actual merits of maintaining the contract.

“I am not subject to these kinds of tactics,” Mortensen said. “To me her actions are irrelevant to factfinding on the issue. If we allowed such tactics to sway an action ... well, you can imagine what serious problems would ensue.”

Reached by phone, Quiriconi’s friend Debra Rose — who she has been friends with for 48 years — said she hopes she’ll be able to talk Quiriconi out of taking the hunger strike to the point of death. But she also appreciates that Quiriconi is trying to draw attention to the issue.

“I feel like she’s very committed,” Rose said. “I would feel very sad if this is the cause that kills her, but I support her as I support her passion. It is not something I would do … but hopefully it would not be for naught. I’m sorry that she has decided to make that choice that it would go to death, but I support her.”