Longview woman arrested in Hawaii for allegedly skirting quarantine laws

A Longview woman who traveled to Hawaii last week was arrested on suspicion of violating that state’s travel quarantine rules for COVID-19.
Hawaii requires all travelers to quarantine for 14 days before visiting public places, renting a car or leaving their home or hotel room. The rules are posted on state websites, and special information forms are distributed onboard all flights to Hawaii airports.
Shannon Patrick, 51, of Longview allegedly rented a car the same day she flew into the and airport in Kaua’i, Hawaii. She also reportedly left her lodging several times the first two days she was on the island.
Patrick could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and the Kaua’i Public Defender’s Office had not yet received notice of the court case or need for an attorney.
Patrick arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 12 for a several-day visit, according to a news release from Kaua’i Police Department. Upon arrival, Patrick reportedly left the airport, illegally rented a vehicle from a local rental shop “which had been deceived into conducting business with her,” according to the release.
Patrick then drove to her quarantine location in Kapa’a, the release said.
The next day, Kaua’i police received a call that Patrick had left her lodging several times on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Officers went to her quarantine location for an investigation and determined Patrick had violated the quarantine laws, according to the news release.
Officers arrested Patrick around 2 p.m. and took her to the Kaua’i Police Department Detention Center. After paying her $2,000 bail, police escorted Patrick back to her lodgings for the remainder of the quarantine period, according to the release.
Police also recovered Patrick’s rental vehicle and returned it to the car rental agency. The case remains an open investigation, according to the police department.
Patrick is one of 68 people arrested by Kaua’i police for violating the quarantine rules. Of those arrests, 30 were out-of-state visitors and 38 were Hawaii residents, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone who violates the rules may face up to one year in jail, $5,000 in fines or both.
“We take the health of our community very seriously and continue to stress the importance of following protocols to help mitigate the spread of this disease on our island,” Kaua’i Assistant Police Chief Mark Begley said in a prepared statement Monday. “We would also like to reiterate that any kind of leisurely travel is strongly discouraged at this time, and we extend our appreciation to the public for their understanding and willingness to do what’s best to keep Kauaʽi safe.”
