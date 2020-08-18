Longview woman arrested in Hawaii for allegedly skirting quarantine laws

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Longview woman who traveled to Hawaii last week was arrested on suspicion of violating that state’s travel quarantine rules for COVID-19.

Hawaii requires all travelers to quarantine for 14 days before visiting public places, renting a car or leaving their home or hotel room. The rules are posted on state websites, and special information forms are distributed onboard all flights to Hawaii airports.

Shannon Patrick, 51, of Longview allegedly rented a car the same day she flew into the and airport in Kaua’i, Hawaii. She also reportedly left her lodging several times the first two days she was on the island.

Patrick could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and the Kaua’i Public Defender’s Office had not yet received notice of the court case or need for an attorney.

Patrick arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 12 for a several-day visit, according to a news release from Kaua’i Police Department. Upon arrival, Patrick reportedly left the airport, illegally rented a vehicle from a local rental shop “which had been deceived into conducting business with her,” according to the release.

Patrick then drove to her quarantine location in Kapa’a, the release said.