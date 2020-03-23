Longview water treatment chemicals 'well-supplied'

Vancouver reportedly is dealing with a short supply of water treatment chemicals that could be related to the new coronavirus outbreak in China, but Longview officials say the city doesn't face a similar problem.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said Monday that he heard from Vancouver officials that they are running low on fluoride, which they reportedly purchase from China.

All of the chemicals used to treat Longview's water are purchased domestically, Sacha said, so "we are well-supplied and there are no concerns at this time in regards to the treatment of our water."

Sacha said he looked into whether Longview had fluoride to spare for Vancouver, but the city did not have any extra.

