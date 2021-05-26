Longview Waste Control site temporarily closed Wednesday during response to chemical leak

Waste Control was temporarily closed Wednesday morning as firefighters responded to the reported leak of an unknown chemical.

Longview Fire Department and the hazmat team from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the possible hazardous material leak first reported around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reported the leak was irritating several employees’ eyes.

Waste Control evacuated the building and relocated the product to a safe area away from other buildings, customers and employees before the crews arrived. Staff tried to identify the product using their video camera system and ventilation system.

The crews sent a team into Waste Control’s primary building to monitor for certain gases and found high levels of refrigerant and low levels of volatile organic compounds, according to the press release.

The team also tested the product that had been removed from the facility and came up negative, the release stated. They concluded some type of refrigerant had released, likely from the weight or impact of other debris.

A final check of the building showed the ventilation was working well and refrigerant levels were dramatically lower. The building reopened at 12:10 p.m. and those exposed didn’t need immediate medical care, according to the release.

