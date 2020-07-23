Longview Virtual Academy open for registration to district students

Students could prefer an online academy for a variety of reasons, Monticello Middle School Assistant Principal Bridget Piper said at the June 8 meeting at which the school board agreed to launch the academy. For example, online school is better for students who struggle with truancy, disabilities or mental health problems.

Keeping those students in the district will also help Longview retain state funding dollars, because state funding for schools is largely based on enrollment.

District spokesman Rick Parrish said the district plans to use a portion of its CARES Act funding to pay for a teacher for the academy, though he did not have an exact cost Wednesday. A teacher from the district will run the academy, while a temporary replacement takes over his or her classroom.

And licencing for the Odysseyware software the academy will use will cost $10,000, which will also be paid for with CARES Act dollars, Parrish said.

The Longview Virtual Academy office space will be housed at Discovery High School, according to the district.

And staying local will give students greater flexibility and support, Zorn added, because they will get weekly face-to-face check ins with a teacher and can take a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes.