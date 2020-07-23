Longview Virtual Academy open for registration to district students

Registration is now open for Longview students interested in joining the Longview School District’s new virtual academy, but educators are emphasizing that the academy is a long-term solution for students rather than a short-term COVID-19 fix.
“The virtual academy is a permanent solution for kids (if) the public school system doesn’t work for them,” Superintendent Dan Zorn said.
For families not comfortable sending their students into the physical school building due to COVID-19, Zorn said the district will have a remote learning option for the duration of the pandemic. However, that’s separate from the virtual academy.
The one-year pilot academy will allow Longview students in middle and high school to get an online school experience that also offers students the chance to play sports, participate in extracurricular activities and take some in-person classes, Zorn said.
He expects the program will help recapture some of the 149 students who live in Longview’s boundary but have enrolled online with other districts. About 23 to 30 of those students are referred to other online schools by the district truancy officer because the district did not have its own program.
“We’re in the process of notifying families that may be presently doing a virtual academy someplace else,” Zorn said.
Students could prefer an online academy for a variety of reasons, Monticello Middle School Assistant Principal Bridget Piper said at the June 8 meeting at which the school board agreed to launch the academy. For example, online school is better for students who struggle with truancy, disabilities or mental health problems.
Keeping those students in the district will also help Longview retain state funding dollars, because state funding for schools is largely based on enrollment.
District spokesman Rick Parrish said the district plans to use a portion of its CARES Act funding to pay for a teacher for the academy, though he did not have an exact cost Wednesday. A teacher from the district will run the academy, while a temporary replacement takes over his or her classroom.
And licencing for the Odysseyware software the academy will use will cost $10,000, which will also be paid for with CARES Act dollars, Parrish said.
The Longview Virtual Academy office space will be housed at Discovery High School, according to the district.
And staying local will give students greater flexibility and support, Zorn added, because they will get weekly face-to-face check ins with a teacher and can take a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes.
Discovery High School Principal Mike Kleiner said at the June board meeting that in his experience, students who enroll online with other districts aren’t angry at the district. He said they just prefer the online option
The Longview Virtual Academy will need at 17 to 19 students to enroll to break even, according to the district. Zorn said several students had already enrolled and there is a lot of interest, though he did not have exact numbers to share Tuesday.
Virtual programs seem to be growing in popularity. Locally, Kelso School District recently expanded its longstanding virtual academy to the full K-12 range, and Woodland has two well-established virtual, alternative school programs: TEAM High School and Lewis River Academy.
To sign up for Longview’s virtual academy, visit the district website. For questions, email lva@longviewschools.org.
Zorn said in Longview, the district will help families access the technology they need if they want to join the virtual academy but don’t have the right equipment. Overall, he said the academy is one more way to serve students.
“This is one more option we have available to our kids to meet the unique needs they have,” he said.
