Longview upholstery switches to face shields for local hospitals, clinics

A November fire knocked Longview upholstery business Perfect Stitch out of business for more than a month and wiped out its savings. Owner Andrew Saverchenko said it took another two months to get the business going again.

But then, almost immediately, another disaster hit: The new coronavirus pandemic prompted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to shut down all nonessential businesses in late March. Saverchenko had to close his doors and lay off employees who had been with him for a decade.

“That was kind of a traumatizing thing for me,” he said Wednesday. “On March 25 I had to sit (my employees) down … and say, ‘We’re done. It’s been a good 10-year run, but this is it. I didn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel, which is bad as an owner.”

However, a little creativity and a 180-degree change in his business model meant Saverchenko’s five employees were laid off for only a day. And since then, the small team has created more than 2,000 face shields for Cowlitz County clinics and hospitals.

Upholstery orders started drying up even before mandatory statewide shutdowns were first implemented, Saverchenko said. When it was clear there were only two-days worth of work left, he and his employees started thinking about alternatives.