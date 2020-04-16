You are the owner of this article.
Longview upholsterer switches to face shields for local hospitals, clinics
Perfect Stitch Upholstery employee Alan DeWolf, right, boxes face shields while Andrey Pisarchuk applies protective plastic to the foam board on Wednesday.

A November fire knocked Longview upholstery business Perfect Stitch out of business for more than a month and wiped out its savings. Owner Andrew Saverchenko said it took another two months to get the business going again.

But then, almost immediately, another disaster hit: The new coronavirus pandemic prompted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to shut down all nonessential businesses in late March. Saverchenko had to close his doors and lay off employees who had been with him for a decade.

“That was kind of a traumatizing thing for me,” he said Wednesday. “On March 25 I had to sit (my employees) down … and say, ‘We’re done. It’s been a good 10-year run, but this is it. I didn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel, which is bad as an owner.”

However, a little creativity and a 180-degree change in his business model meant Saverchenko’s five employees were laid off for only a day. And since then, the small team has created more than 2,000 face shields for Cowlitz County clinics and hospitals.

Upholstery orders started drying up even before mandatory statewide shutdowns were first implemented, Saverchenko said. When it was clear there were only two-days worth of work left, he and his employees started thinking about alternatives.

Perfect Stitch Upholstery employee Peter Aklnof fastens elastic to a face shield on Wednesday.

The first plan was to make surgical face masks, but the equipment needed would cost $50,000 and take more than a month to arrive. Face shields, however, required an investment of about $5,000. He bought a cheap stamping machine on Craigslist and retrofitted it for the task.

One of his employees, Andrie Pisarchuk, frequently used face shields when he was a dentist in Kyrgyzstan. Pisarchuk’s credentials didn’t transfer when he immigrated to the U.S., so he ended up working at Perfect Stitch.

Pisarchuk helped Saverchenko design the shields to cover the face from the brow to below the chin and then from ear to ear. They measured their foreheads with pieces of foam and traced patterns on fabric. Between Saverchenko and his five employees, they landed on the most comfortable design.

PeaceHealth in Longview ordered 500 masks in the first week, and so far he’s only sold the shields locally.

“It happened so quickly,” said Saverchenko, 36. “I was a little blown away.”

The shields normally cost about $3.50 each. Saverchenko said he’s heard from local purchasing managers that Portland companies are charging $10. And some of those designs are flimsy.

Saverchenko said he uses a thicker plastic product so the shields can be disinfected and reused. He initially charged $5.50 apiece but lowered the price to $4 when production ramped up and became more efficient. He estimates Perfect Stitch will average production of 3,000 shields a week.

Perfect Stitch Upholstery employee Ilya Kiyan measures foam board for face shields on Wednesday.

“I could have kept it at $5.50 because we had orders at that price, but there’s no reason to try and take advantage of the situation,” he said. “There’s no reason to keep the price high if I’m keeping my employees paid, rent paid for and all supplies paid for and I make a dollar or 50 cents. That’s plenty.”

Perfect Stitch also sells free-standing sneeze guards for receptionists at healthcare facilities.

Saverchenko said he’d consider continuing production even after business closures are lifted if people have a demand for U.S.-made products, but “China has us beat by a mile on anything like this.” Chinese companies can sell the shields for about $1.

“My goal was just for the next 2-3 months to keep my guys employed, keep rent paid and stay alive,” he said. “If demand continues, I don’t see why I would stop.”

