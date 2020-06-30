Longview updates traffic signals on Washington Way, 15th Avenue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic signals on Washington Way and 15th Avenue gave been upgraded to improve safety and traffic flow, according to a city of Longview press release.

The left turn arrows at the lights now have four modes: a steady red arrow (drivers turning left must stop and wait), a steady yellow arrow (drivers must prepare to stop), a flashing yellow arrow (drivers may turn but must first yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians) and a steady green arrow (drivers can turn, and oncoming traffic has a red light and must stop).

The walk signals now give pedestrians four seconds to advance into the crosswalk before turning traffic gets a green light to help make pedestrians more visible to turning drivers, according to the press release.

Crews outlined the signals in yellow reflective tape to improve night visibility.

The project also installed new traffic detection cameras and radio communication equipment at the intersections, according to the press release.

Similar upgrades are planned for signals on Ocean Beach Highway between Ninth Avenue and 32nd Avenue in the fall. At that time the city will also install a software system to allow the traffic department improved communication with the signals and integrate new timing plans.

