Longview Turkey Trotters join nationwide trend of holiday races

On Thanksgiving morning, Josh Boatsman was looking forward to pumpkin cheesecake and his dad's famous stuffing.

But first, he walked about 3 miles, talking with his mom and pulling his daughter in a wagon.

The Boatsmans were part of the roughly 450 participants in the annual Turkey Trot at Lake Sacajawea — a 3.6-mile walk or run hosted by Longview Parks and Recreation. The Turkey Trot is a roughly decade-long tradition for the family, who brought 15 runners and walkers Thursday morning before their relaxing day of food and games began.

"We're all going to veg out in our pajamas," said Josh's mom Dianne.

During a time usually devoted to eating and sitting with friends and family, more people are turning to physical activity to celebrate holidays, creating new traditions of togetherness and exercise.

Local races

Cities across the country have seen an increase in holiday-themed races. The national nonprofit Running USA reports a 14% year-over-year growth in races in 2016 alone.

Cowlitz Valley Runners President and lifelong runner Kevin Rentner said he has seen Turkey Trots become a "nationwide phenomenon" in the last few years, as more organizations host Thanksgiving races.

25,000 miles and 100,000 smiles: Columbia Heights expands popular running club Three years ago, McMullan launched the program for third, fourth and fifth graders. Between 70 and 80 students participated. This year, he worked with Principal Christie Hoskins to expand it to the entire school. More than 300 students are now running laps each morning, nearly all of the enrolled students.

In Longview, the Turkey Trot has been a roughly three-decade staple, said Longview Parks and Recreation Specialist Hunter Hartley, to encourage families to enjoy physical activities together. Participants of all ages run, walk, or do both; some while dressed as turkeys, he added. The department also offers holiday races on the Fourth of July and Halloween.

Rentner said the local running club hosts holiday races for similar reasons. Cowlitz Valley Runners has hosted a noncompetitive 5K Jingle Jog on Christmas Eve morning for about 30 years, where 15 to 50 runners take off from Stuffy's II Restaurant on Ocean Beach Highway dressed in tinsel and battery-operated lights. People don't have to register for the race, which starts at 7 a.m. and finishes when they order breakfast at Stuffy's, he added.

This New Year's Eve, the club is resurrecting a longtime favorite after a roughly six-year pause. The organization is hosting the Year-to-Year Run around Lake Sacajawea around midnight Dec. 31, after Rentner said locals questioned when the local fun run with noise makers and a New Year countdown would return.

If you go What: Year-to-Year Run presented by Cowlitz Valley Runners. When: 11:50 p.m.-1:45 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31. Where: Elks Memorial Building at Lake Sacajawea, 2121 Kessler Blvd., Longview. Cost: $15 for all ages. Info: www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz or runsignup.com/Race/WA/Longview/YeartoYearRun20212022.

Holiday weight

Rentner said maintaining weight can be a motivator for participants, in addition to those setting healthy New Year resolutions.

A 2016 study from The New England Journal of Medicine says people tend to gain weight after major national holidays, like Thanksgiving in the U.S., and Golden Week in Japan. However, the increase isn’t as much as typically expected.

Lower Columbia CAP hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving food boxes Monday A steady stream of cars wound through the Lower Columbia CAP parking lot Monday morning, as Cowlitz County residents picked up boxes of Thanks…

U.S. participants packed on the least amount of pounds compared to respondents in Japan and Germany, when comparing participants from 10 days before a holiday and 10 days after. U.S. respondents gained 0.2% more weight after Thanksgiving and 0.4% more after Christmas.

Plus, running Thanksgiving morning might not exactly counter dinner in the evening. Rentner said people typically only burn off about 100 calories per mile, while the nonprofit Calorie Control Council reports Thanksgiving dinners can add up to 4,500 calories.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.