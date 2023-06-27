A roundabout, new transit vehicles and repairs to heat-damaged streets are Longview's newest additions to the city's long-term transportation funding plan.

The Longview City Council voted to approve the new six-year plan Thursday with cost details for 49 projects.

The Transportation Improvement Program is a list of city projects that can be completed between 2024 and 2029. Being included on the annual TIP list is a requirement for transportation projects that get state or federal funding.

The largest addition to the program is $4.3 million to work on building a roundabout at the three-street intersection of Washington Way, 26th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard near St. Rose de Viterbo. A $4.1 million project to make street safety improvements along Beech Street was also added.

Several RiverCities Transit projects were added to the list and included in the proposal to meet the requirements for transportation agencies to list a "Program of Projects" for improvements that use Federal Transportation Administration funds. The additions for 2024-2029 include cutaway vans that are ADA-accessible and a replacement bus that runs on diesel.

In April 2022 the Cowlitz Transit Authority voted to end RiverCities' diesel-only policy during and, at that time, planned to pursue hybrid diesel-electric buses in the future.

The City Council can update the TIP list to add or remove items throughout the year. Longview adjusted the previous version of the TIP schedule as recently as May with new projects.

The May additions to the list included two improvement projects for the City Shop on Alabama Street: $824,000 for a roof replacement and $171,000 to replace the HVAC system.

The May changes also included repairs to three sections of city streets that suffered from excessive heat damage during the 2021 heat wave. The heat damaged intersections were at 30th Avenue and Garfield (with a total cost of $136,000), 28th Avenue and Beech Street (for $80,000), and 15th Avenue and Commerce Avenue (for $58,000).

The 46th Avenue reconstruction that took place in the spring was on the TIP list for 2023-2028 and was removed after being completed.