Longview transient man arrested on suspicion of ax robbery

Longview police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a Highlands neighborhood home, struck a man with an ax and then robbed him Thursday night.
Officers showed up at a home in 200 block of 16th Avenue at about 8 p.m. Aug. 6 and found a man with a swollen left jaw and several bruises across his head and body, according to court records.
The victim said that earlier in the day, he let a woman into his home so she could take a shower. Shortly after she walked inside, he heard a loud smash and saw his front door fly open.
The victim said he then saw a man, later identified as Allen W. Lowery, rush in wielding an ax. The intruder hit the victim in the face several times with the ax and then started looking through the house for valuables, the victim said. It was not clear whether the victim was struck with the handle or the blade of the ax.
Lowery, 40, started looking through the victim’s wallet and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give him his debit card PIN, according to court records. The victim told officers he gave the assailant his PIN.
Meanwhile, the woman, later identified as 38-year-old Heather Lowery, appeared to be helping the intruder search through the victim’s home for valuables, the victim said. The man smashed a $200 TV and grabbed two cell phones worth $70 each, the victim said.
Before the two left with the victim’s wallet and phones, the victim said his attacker told him he’d come back to kill him if he called the police.
Friday, the next day, officers arrested Allen Lowery in the 1300 block of Alabama Street, according to court records. He is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief, felony harassment and first-degree extortion.
It was not immediately clear what led police to Lowery or how they are connecting him to the case. The case remains an open and active investigation, Longview Police Sgt. Marc Langlois said, so police aren't yet commenting further.
Heather Lowery had not yet been charged with a crime by Wednesday afternoon. However, an officer has sent suggested charges to the county prosecutor and the case is under review, Longview assistant city attorney Steve Shuman said.
Allen Lowery is currently held at the Cowlitz County jail in lieu of $51,000 bail, and Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Steve Warning this week also signed an order for Lowery to surrender his weapons.
