Longview transient man arrested on suspicion of ax robbery

Longview police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a Highlands neighborhood home, struck a man with an ax and then robbed him Thursday night.

Officers showed up at a home in 200 block of 16th Avenue at about 8 p.m. Aug. 6 and found a man with a swollen left jaw and several bruises across his head and body, according to court records.

The victim said that earlier in the day, he let a woman into his home so she could take a shower. Shortly after she walked inside, he heard a loud smash and saw his front door fly open.

The victim said he then saw a man, later identified as Allen W. Lowery, rush in wielding an ax. The intruder hit the victim in the face several times with the ax and then started looking through the house for valuables, the victim said. It was not clear whether the victim was struck with the handle or the blade of the ax.

Lowery, 40, started looking through the victim’s wallet and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give him his debit card PIN, according to court records. The victim told officers he gave the assailant his PIN.