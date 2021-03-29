Longview, Toutle to bring all students back for in-person classes with 3-foot rule in mid-April

Zorn said the district still is "working diligently to iron out the health safety adjustments needed as a result of the increased number of students" in classrooms each day, particularly around the check-in process and meal procedures.

"Thank you for your patience over the last year as we worked through full remote, hybrid, and now full in-person learning," Zorn said. "We look forward to taking this next step towards normalcy and plan to make the most of the remainder of this school year."

Adding classrooms

In Toutle, the district plans to bring K-3 students back five days a week beginning April 12, which is the first day after spring break.

Grades 4-6 in-person students will return to full-time in-person school April 14, followed by grades 7-12 April 15.

While most students will fit in their normal classrooms, Superintendent Bob Garrett said the fourth grade will need a third classroom, as not everyone could fit safely in the current two classrooms. That means some students will get a new teacher for the last part of the year.

The district also plans to hire more paraeducators to help supervise students.