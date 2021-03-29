Longview, Toutle to bring all students back for in-person classes with 3-foot rule in mid-April

Longview and Toutle school districts will bring students back to mostly full-time in-person learning by mid-April as the new case rate continues to fall in Cowlitz County.
"It has been a long and tough road, but we are now moving one step closer to normalcy," Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said in a weekend letter to parents. "With both Gov. (Jay) Inslee and the State Department of Health adopting the Centers for Disease Control’s new three-foot standard for physical distancing in schools, we are ready to take the next step in serving our kids."
On April 19, all Longview elementary schools will move to in-person learning five days a week, and middle and high schools will start full-time in-person learning four days per week.
As teachers in the middle and high schools have to simultaneously teach in-person students and remote students, Wednesdays will remain fully remote days so teachers can support students who remain in full remote learning, Zorn said.
Middle and high school students learning in-person also will have at-home learning expectations on Wednesdays, Zorn said.
"Wednesdays will give (teachers) the opportunity to focus upon their remote learners’ educational needs," Zorn said. "This is not necessary at the elementary level because, at the beginning of the year, we identified teachers in each grade level who have and will continue to teach our students who chose the full remote learning option."
Zorn said the district still is "working diligently to iron out the health safety adjustments needed as a result of the increased number of students" in classrooms each day, particularly around the check-in process and meal procedures.
"Thank you for your patience over the last year as we worked through full remote, hybrid, and now full in-person learning," Zorn said. "We look forward to taking this next step towards normalcy and plan to make the most of the remainder of this school year."
Adding classrooms
In Toutle, the district plans to bring K-3 students back five days a week beginning April 12, which is the first day after spring break.
Grades 4-6 in-person students will return to full-time in-person school April 14, followed by grades 7-12 April 15.
While most students will fit in their normal classrooms, Superintendent Bob Garrett said the fourth grade will need a third classroom, as not everyone could fit safely in the current two classrooms. That means some students will get a new teacher for the last part of the year.
The district also plans to hire more paraeducators to help supervise students.
"We will continue to adjust and tweak our plans as necessary, but we believe that these concepts give an accurate description, given what we know today," Garrett said.
Undetermined timelines
Kalama school district plans to announce a new timeline after spring break, which is April 5-9.
Kelso has not released a timeline yet, and Woodland and Castle Rock have yet to release timelines for older students.
Woodland has had younger students back full-time for several weeks, and Castle Rock previously announced plans to bring kindergarteners and first graders back to in-person class five days a week starting April 12, and third and fourth graders two weeks later.
New cases decline
According to Monday's school COVID-19 data report from the county health department, there were 140 new cases per 100,000 people from March 3-16, the most recent timeframe for which the county has data. The report said there is no longer state guidance on when to bring students back, only on how to bring students back, as the governor pushes to return students to classrooms.
That's a decline from the period of Feb. 24 to March 9, when the county saw 183 new cases per 100,000 people after it changed the way it calculates cases to align with the state department of health.
The percent of positive tests has increased slightly. From Feb. 23 to March 1, 9.6% of tests were positive, compared to 10.9% in the period between March 2-8.
The report says that puts the county at a “high” level of COVID-19 community transmission, but it seems to be decreasing gradually or holding steady. The old school transmission metrics are no longer in use.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 school case dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools. Kelso only reports cases that are confirmed to be transmitted in schools and only reported one such case in November.
Castle Rock reported two new COVID-19 cases in schools since last Monday: One student and one staff member, both at the high school. The student tested positive March 16 and the staff member March 29.
Neither were determined to have been caused by exposure at the school.
Longview reported four new cases since March 16, none of which were caused by exposure at school, according to contract tracing.
A Discovery High School student tested positive March 17, followed by a Columbia Heights student March 18, a Mark Morris staff member March 21 and a Mark Morris student March 23.