Longview totem comes down for restoration, placement at Kalama port

Longview crews Wednesday took down the deteriorating totem pole that had stood sentinel over Broadway for nearly six decades.

The pole, carved by Chief LeLooska, will be restored at the Lelooksa Foundation and Cultural Center east of Woodland.

The city gave the pole to the Port of Kalama late in the winter. After the restoration, it will be remounted near the McMenamins Harbor Lodge to replace the iconic 140-foot totem the port took down in 2018.

Chief Lelooska (Don Smith) carved the 36-foot totem pole in 1961 and gave it to Longview “in appreciation for community support of their organization,” according to City Council documents. The pole needs an estimated $40,000 in restoration.

The LeLooska Foundation could not be reached Thursday or Friday for comment.

