Longview to reopen Mint Valley Golf Course, Community Gardens

Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s Monday order lifting some restrictions on recreation, the Longview Parks and Recreation Department will reopen the Community Gardens, Gerhardt Garden Dog Park and Mint Valley Golf Course on May 5, officials told The Daily News on Tuesday.
In addition, fishing will be allowed in all city areas.
Playgrounds, public restrooms, sports fields and courts will remain closed until further notice because they are places that promote gathering and have “touch points” that are difficult to disinfect between uses, according to the city.
Open spaces and trails have been and continue to be open to the public.
Nearly all of the tee times for the first day Mint Valley reopens already are filled, Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said Tuesday. Golfers are “excited,” she said.
“There is a community connection with golfing and the outdoors in general, especially in Washington state,” she said. “People have missed it.”
Golf courses in Oregon, which were allowed to remain open, saw a nearly 30% increase in rounds last month, Wills said.
The city will follow guidelines laid out in a “fairly comprehensive document” from the state to keep the golf course operating in compliance with safety recommendations, she said.
These restrictions include limiting golf groups to two people from different households or four people from the same household; raising the cups so golfers don’t have to reach into them to grab their balls; situating stalls at the driving range 10 feet apart for social distancing; and removing ball washers because they “promote communal use.”
Rental clubs will not be available, so golfers should bring their own, Wills said. And each golfer will have to give their name, phone number and email address. That way if someone gets sick, they can trace who had golfed with them.
Most of these rules were in place shortly before courses were ordered to close, she said. There was some confusion at first, but most people had become comfortable with the rules before the shutdown.
“We’ll make sure we remind people of social distancing, but I think people are so excited to have it back that they will follow the rules with the understanding that it’s basically on them to make sure it stays open,” Wills said. “We’ll do our part, and they’ll do their part, and we will be open.”
City officials also have received numerous calls about when the Community Gardens will reopen, City Manager Kurt Sacha said during a joint phone call with Wills.
“Many grow their own vegetables and such (on the plot located on 32nd Avenue) ... but it’s as much social gathering as (a place) to grow your own food,” Sacha said.
During the stay-home order, Longview parks have been busier than ever, Wills said. Residents are getting fresh air, exercise and socially-distanced human interaction there, she said. Parks employees have had to increase their trash pick-up rounds as well as deal with more vandalism and graffiti caused by “people with extra time on their hands.”
Parks employees also have been busying transitioning art and fitness classes online and coordinating a virtual 50K where participants log their physical activity to earn a “stay home” medal.
Public gatherings, events, team sports, and other organized activities still are prohibited during this time and are not resuming until further notice, according to the city.
In addition, the following restrictions remain in place:
- Anyone exhibiting any cold or flu-like symptoms shall not participate in outdoor recreation activities.
- Any park facilities may be closed at any time if there is reason to believe unsafe conditions exist or social distancing practices are not being adhered to.
- People should recreate locally and not travel farther than necessary to do so.
- People should limit recreation partners to only those who live within their household
- Practice social distancing in all areas
- Bring personal protective equipment and supplies to protect yourself and others in the community.
Additional information is available at www.mylongview.com/AlertCenter, www.mint-valley.com, and www.mylongview.com/rec.
“Just because we’re opening more things doesn’t mean restrictions have changed,” Wills said. “We’re happy to continue to have the community enjoy the parks in a socially-distanced responsible way. And we want you to come play golf!”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.