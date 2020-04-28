Longview to reopen Mint Valley Golf Course, Community Gardens

These restrictions include limiting golf groups to two people from different households or four people from the same household; raising the cups so golfers don’t have to reach into them to grab their balls; situating stalls at the driving range 10 feet apart for social distancing; and removing ball washers because they “promote communal use.”

Rental clubs will not be available, so golfers should bring their own, Wills said. And each golfer will have to give their name, phone number and email address. That way if someone gets sick, they can trace who had golfed with them.

Most of these rules were in place shortly before courses were ordered to close, she said. There was some confusion at first, but most people had become comfortable with the rules before the shutdown.

“We’ll make sure we remind people of social distancing, but I think people are so excited to have it back that they will follow the rules with the understanding that it’s basically on them to make sure it stays open,” Wills said. “We’ll do our part, and they’ll do their part, and we will be open.”

City officials also have received numerous calls about when the Community Gardens will reopen, City Manager Kurt Sacha said during a joint phone call with Wills.