Longview to receive $196K in housing funds from federal relief package

Longview will receive about $196,000 in federal grant funding for housing programs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law last Friday.

The relief package includes more than $52 million for housing programs across the state of Washington.

The housing funding comes from three housing programs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Longview's funds will come in the form Community Development Block Grant funds, according to a press release.

Other major recipients include $17.6 million for the state, $8.9 million for the City of Seattle and $4.3 million for King County.

