Longview to OK Go 4th plans Monday, could retract if state doesn't reopen

The city of Longview plans to officially OK the Go 4th Festival on Monday on the condition the state reopens by June 30.

Two permits to hold the parade and festival July 2-4 at Lake Sacajawea will be issued to organizers Monday, said Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash — just two weeks before the event and the state's expected lift on pandemic restrictions.

If the state doesn’t lift restrictions as planned, the permits could be retracted, according to Hash.

“Which I don’t think is going to happen,” he said.

Hash has already purchased a Go 4th button — an annual tradition that enters purchasers in a prize drawing. This year's design declares 2021 a “comeback year.”

Last year’s long-running celebration was called off May 1 to prevent the spread of the airborne coronavirus.

Hash said permits weren't granted earlier to avoid limiting the amount of people who could attend. Cowlitz County, like the rest of the state, is in Phase 3 of the state reopening plan, which caps outdoor events at 400 people.

Go 4th typically draws around 30,000 attendees a year.

