Longview to OK Go 4th plans Monday, could retract if state doesn't reopen

The city of Longview plans to officially OK the Go 4th Festival on Monday on the condition the state reopens by June 30.
Two permits to hold the parade and festival July 2-4 at Lake Sacajawea will be issued to organizers Monday, said Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash — just two weeks before the event and the state's expected lift on pandemic restrictions.
Longview’s Go 4th Festival is moving forward, and organizers are planning the three-day celebration while awaiting approval from the city.
If the state doesn’t lift restrictions as planned, the permits could be retracted, according to Hash.
“Which I don’t think is going to happen,” he said.
Hash has already purchased a Go 4th button — an annual tradition that enters purchasers in a prize drawing. This year's design declares 2021 a “comeback year.”
Last year’s long-running celebration was called off May 1 to prevent the spread of the airborne coronavirus.
Hash said permits weren't granted earlier to avoid limiting the amount of people who could attend. Cowlitz County, like the rest of the state, is in Phase 3 of the state reopening plan, which caps outdoor events at 400 people.
Go 4th typically draws around 30,000 attendees a year.
Get ready to buy your buttons, save room for Altrusa elephant ears and secure your spot to watch fireworks.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced May 13 Washington is moving toward full reopening by June 30 or sooner if 70% of state residents 16 years old and older have initiated vaccination.
2021
This year organizer Arleen Hubble said volunteers planned the event in about three months while “hoping for a miracle” under the “assumption” the state would lift restrictions and the city would grant the permits.
The festival — which will be celebrate its 99th consecutive event this year — will be held online, like in 2020. This year, organizers added a “reverse-parade” 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 19 at the Woodland High School, where drivers can circle floats.
“We’re a go,” Hubble said. “But it’s been very stressful.”
The Firecracker 5K run or walk is at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, near Martin Dock at the lake. To register, visit www.facebook.com/LongviewRecreation.
The cardboard boat regatta starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Martin Dock at the lake. Boat builders who enter the race are tasked with building a "person-powered" cardboard boat and racing the craft a total of 600 yards in the lake, according to this year's rules.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, to avoid Sunday's church traffic.
The entertainment and fireworks schedules haven't been released.
Funding
The last-minute planning means less money has been raised to hold the event. Organizers started a fundraiser at gofourthfestival.org/gofundme-charity-fundraising to raise $10,000 — about $100,000 less than the festival's overall cost, Hubble said.
The event has about three fewer sponsors than usual, she said.
Hubble said she’d “be happy if we got 100 vendors” at the festival, which is about 50 less than normal. Typically, vendors contribute up to $50,000 to the overall cost of the event by buying space from $200 to $625 to sell products.
She said she's confident more sponsors and vendors are coming. Plus, with canceled fireworks in surrounding areas such as Vancouver, Hubble is expecting more attendees than normal.
"I think everyone is ready to celebrate," she said.