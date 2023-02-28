The Longview Public Library is hosting its first annual Columbia River Author Festival this spring.

The event is set to feature writers from Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon and is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the library. Authors can register to share work at the event, for free, through April 20.

The festival is an opportunity for local self-published and independent authors to share their work with a wider audience. Longview Public Library officials say they hope the annual event will draw attention to the wide array of talented writers in Oregon and Washington.

If you go What: Columbia River Author Festival. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. Where: Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview Cost: Free to attend and register as an author. Info: 360-442-5300 or longviewlibrary.com

All registered authors will be provided a table to promote their work and an opportunity to do a reading. Registered participants should bring copies of their work and promotional materials.

Authors can promote as many books as they'd like at their table, and there are no limitations on genre or audience. The library aims to share a mix of books from different genres and for varying age groups at the event, staff report.