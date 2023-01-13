Longview to host 10K that crosses Lewis and Clark Bridge in April

Longview Parks and Recreation is hosting a new race: A 10K with a route over the Lewis and Clark Bridge which spans the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington.

The race is set to start at 7 a.m., April 23 at the Rainier City Park in Rainier and end at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview. The race costs $75 to join and children 10 and under can join for free if they accompany a paid adult. The registration deadline is April 7.

A shuttle service will be available to take people between locations after the race.

Organizers say people who join the event will enjoy the beauty and industry of the Pacific Northwest from a unique vantage point by traversing the historic bridge that opened in 1930. The roadway spans the river 210 feet above the water, and the top steel spans it at 340 feet, according to organizers.

Learn more at www.r2lbridgerun.com.