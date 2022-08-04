 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview to flush water system Friday

The city of Longview crews plan to flush water mains from 6:30 a.m. to around 4:30 p.m., Friday, between Tennant Way and the Columbia River from Oregon Way to the Cowlitz River.

Flushing could stir up sediment, so officials advise people to not use water during the scheduled flushing. Afterward, they advise running water for a short time prior to consuming water or washing clothes. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

