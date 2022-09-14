Longview to flush water mains Friday

Longview utility crews are scheduled to flush water mains Friday between Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard from Oregon Way to Washington Way.

The flushing is set to run from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

Because flushing can stir up sediment in residential water, people living in the area should refrain from using water during the flushing period, according to the release. Afterwards, the city also recommends running water through an outside hose or bathtub before drinking water or washing clothes.