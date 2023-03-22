Residents in the Longview neighborhoods of St. Helens and the Highlands should mark their calendars and avoid using water when utility crews flush water mains Friday.

City workers are scheduled to flush water mains between 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday between Industrial Way and Nichols Boulevard from Oregon Way to Washington Way.

Once flushing ends, residents should run water through an outside hose spigot or in a bathtub before using water to consume or wash clothes, according to a city press release.