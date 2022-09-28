 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview to flush water mains Friday

Residents in parts of Longview should mark their calendars and avoid using water when utility crews flush water mains Friday. 

City workers are scheduled to flush water mains between 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday between 15th Avenue and the Cowlitz River from Ocean Beach Highway to California Way.

Once flushing ends, residents should run water through an outside hose spigot or in a bathtub, city officials say. 

