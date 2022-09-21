 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview to flush water mains Friday

Fire hydrant
Hrt+Soul Design on Unsplash, Contributed

Longview utility crews are scheduled to flush water mains Friday between 15th Avenue, Ocean Beach Highway and Lake Sacajawea.

The flushing is set to run from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the city. 

Because flushing can stir up sediment in residential water, people living in the area should refrain from using water during the flushing period, according to the city. Afterwards, the city also recommends running water through an outside hose or bathtub before drinking water or washing clothes.

