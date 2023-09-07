City workers are scheduled to flush water mains between 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday between the Cowlitz River and 30th Ave., north of Ocean Beach Highway.
Once flushing ends, the city suggests residents run water through an outside hose spigot or in a bathtub before using water to consume or wash clothes. Flushing can stir up sediment that can enter residential plumbing, according to a city press release.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today