City workers are scheduled to flush water mains between 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday between the Cowlitz River and 30th Ave., north of Ocean Beach Highway.

Once flushing ends, the city suggests residents run water through an outside hose spigot or in a bathtub before using water to consume or wash clothes. Flushing can stir up sediment that can enter residential plumbing, according to a city press release.