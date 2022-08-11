 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview to flush water mains Friday near Willow Grove

The city of Longview plans to flush water mains west of Route 432 near Willow Grove from 6:30 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials say flushing may stir up sediment into residential plumbing, so they ask residents to not use water while the flushing occurs. Afterward, they suggest running water before consuming or it washing clothes. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

