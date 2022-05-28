Longview to build public restrooms at Vandercook Park

Longview officials say a city park with a growing number of visitors is slated to have public restrooms built around 2023.

Vandercook Park, located in the 1400 block of 21st Avenue, has not offered public restrooms in about a decade.

The city of Longview received $309,000 for the project this year through the state Legislature. Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said the city is still in the preliminary design process and the bathrooms will likely not see construction until next year.

Vandercook Park had public restrooms for much of the second half of the 1900s. The city closed the restrooms in 2009 after the roof began to cave in and the building was completely torn down in the spring of 2013.

Wills said there was not a rush to bring back restrooms to Vandercook Park because the 2.5-acre facility is one of Longview's "neighborhood parks," a smaller park that mostly draws visitors from the closest homes. Most of Longview's neighborhood parks do not include public restrooms because visitors live so close.

"When people are coming from further away, we want the types of facilities that let people stay in the park longer," Wills said.

Over the last five years, Vandercook Park has seen an increase in visitors from other parts of Longview or other cities. Wills said the major draw is the refurbished courts for tennis and pickleball.

The new restrooms will be built in the same location as the previous facilities so the city can use the underground infrastructure.

Lake Sacajawea

Crews are also slated to construct new restrooms at Lake Sacajawea Park after Fourth of July as part of Hemlock Plaza's $1.1 million upgrades.

The current restrooms at the plaza have one toilet and sink, each, while the new design will include many stalls in separate rooms for men and women, according to Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha.

Lake Sacajawea Park's upgrades, which are funded by the state and city, also include the sidewalk repairs between Hemlock Street and the pedestrian bridge that are currently underway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.