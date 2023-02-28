Stageworks Northwest Theatre in Longview is holding auditions for the first musical of their 2023 season: "Reefer Madness, The Musical." The satirical and hilariously campy musical comedy is inspired by the 1936 propaganda film that achieved a cult status in the age of the internet.
Auditions are 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the theater at 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Those contacted for callbacks should plan to attend on Sunday. People with questions regarding auditions can call 360-636-5564.
Featuring show-stopping Broadway-style numbers and deft political commentary, "Reefer Madness, The Musical" opens June 2.