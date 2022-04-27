Longview temporary homeless shelter closes as temperature forecasts heat up

Longview's temporary homeless shelter, which can open during bad weather, has closed for now.

The city of Longview on Wednesday ended the severe weather event needed to open the overnight shelter thanks to rising temperatures.

The shelter, which typically is held at the First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard, can open when the city announces a severe weather shelter declaration, meaning temperatures are predicted to hit 35 degrees or below. The city can declare a new weather emergency at any time, and the shelter can re-open.

The Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming run the shelter with paid staff and volunteers. Roughly 30 people used the shelter each night it was open in 2021, according to organizers.

The shelter is typically only open to protect people living outside from the cold, but also opened to protect people from hazardous wildfire smoke in 2020.

