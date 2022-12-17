Longview teen barrel racer places first in world finals

Tru Most, who goes by Tru Blue in the horse arena, won first place last week in the YETI Junior World Finals of Barrel Racing in Las Vegas where she competed against 164 other teens in barrel racing.

Most, who is a freshman at Mark Morris High School, competed with her American Quarter Horse, Rockette, on Dec. 6 and 8.

Most said she is just grateful to have qualified for the competition.

"Once I got there, my goal was to get to the short round on Saturday. Winning hadn't even entered my mind," said Most.

Most completed a 14.722 second run, making her the top competitor in the KK Run for Vegas within the senior division.

She won $9,000 in cash along with other prizes such as a new horse trailer, saddle, belt buckle, a custom Louis Vuitton purse and more.

While she was in Vegas, she also competed in the "all in" category, where she placed first in the youth division and seventh overall. Within that competition, she also won a cash prize and a belt buckle.

"Rockette and I have worked so hard, and I feel like I was finally able to show off our potential in a place we would be recognized," said Most. "I'm so proud of Rockette and can't wait to compete again next year."