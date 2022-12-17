 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Longview teen barrel racer places first in world finals

  • 0
Head Pats

Most pats Rockette's forehead after practicing join-ups. A strong bond between horse and rider are important, especially in a fast-paced sport such as barrel racing.

 Katelyn Metzger

Tru Most, who goes by Tru Blue in the horse arena, won first place last week in the YETI Junior World Finals of Barrel Racing in Las Vegas where she competed against 164 other teens in barrel racing. 

Most, who is a freshman at Mark Morris High School, competed with her American Quarter Horse, Rockette, on Dec. 6 and 8. 

Most said she is just grateful to have qualified for the competition. 

"Once I got there, my goal was to get to the short round on Saturday. Winning hadn't even entered my mind," said Most.

People are also reading…

Most completed a 14.722 second run, making her the top competitor in the KK Run for Vegas within the senior division.

Local teen to compete in Junior World Finals of Barrel Racing in Las Vegas

+9 
+9 
Practice
+9 
+9 
Saddling Up
+9 
+9 
Join-Up
+9 
+9 
Ace of Spades
+9 
+9 
Brush

She won $9,000 in cash along with other prizes such as a new horse trailer, saddle, belt buckle, a custom Louis Vuitton purse and more.

While she was in Vegas, she also competed in the "all in" category, where she placed first in the youth division and seventh overall. Within that competition, she also won a cash prize and a belt buckle.

"Rockette and I have worked so hard, and I feel like I was finally able to show off our potential in a place we would be recognized," said Most. "I'm so proud of Rockette and can't wait to compete again next year."

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photographer/Videographer

Katelyn is a graduate of the University of Missouri's School of Journalism. She started working for the Daily News in March of 2022.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Ishchuk family in a Longview park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News