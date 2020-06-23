Longview teacher union negotiations cordial after 2018 strike, district says

“LEA and the district agreed to a two-year contract which should provide some stability for both the district and educators who are already worried about possible budget cuts and all the unknowns surrounding the opening of schools in the fall,” Clift said.

A representative from LCPEA could not be reached Monday afternoon for comment.

The contracts include updated language and pay increases largely in line with state-mandated cost of living adjustments, Parrish said. For the 2020-21 school year, the state estimated a 1.6% adjustment for inflation, and a 1.9% adjustment in 2021-22.

Clift said numerous items in the contract needed to be updated due to recent legislative action, like the new state administration of healthcare programs for school employees and added paid family leave.

He said along with the cost of living increase, educators also got an additional day of professional development. Both of those changes will be paid for by increases in the state allocation to the district, according to Clift.

At the board meeting, Superintendent Dan Zorn said the new contract also created a $90,000 tuition reimbursement fund for employees getting state certification or master’s degrees.