Longview teacher union negations cordial after 2018 strike, district says

The Longview school district reached early contract agreements with two of its unions, a stark contrast to the heated negotiations in 2018 that led to a teachers’ strike.

The school board was slated to vote on the contracts with the Longview Education Association and the Longview Classified Public Employee Association at its Monday night meeting, which started after TDN press time. Both unions had already ratified the contracts, according to agenda documents, and the two-year contracts would be effective Sept. 1 and run though Aug. 21, 2022.

Check online for the results of the board vote at tdn.com, or in Wednesday’s print edition.

District spokesman Rick Parrish said the negotiations this year were cordial and team-oriented. The district has just started negotiations with the Service Employees International Union, Parrish added.

“Our relationships with all our unions are strong. We’ve worked really well together through the school closure and the pandemic. The unions and the school district have really been partners in trying to support our kids and families during the most challenging times and that same spirit of cooperation and of partnership extended right through negotiations,” he said.