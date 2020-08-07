Longview students likely to start year with remote learning

Longview school officials are recommending a full remote start to classes in September, according to documents released for Monday's school board meeting.
The recommendation is in line with Gov. Jay Inslee's guidance for schools in Cowlitz and other "high risk" counties.
"Much work has gone into planning different options for reopening school for 2020-21, taking into consideration the nation and state is dealing with a global pandemic," according to the meeting agenda documents.
The district has developed a "staged approach" to reopening that "is flexible and is tied to active COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County and aligns with the governor’s school reopening recommendations," according to agenda documents.
On Wednesday, Inslee released school reopening recommendations that grouped school districts into three levels of risk based on the number of cases per 100,000 in the county.
High-risk counties have more than 75 new cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period, and for those counties distance learning is strongly recommended, with the possibility of small in-person learning for students with disabilities or high need. Cowlitz County is currently in this category.
Moderate risk counties have between 25-75 new cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period, and remote learning is recommended high school and middle school students, while elementary students can be in-person.
Low risk counties have fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 over a 14 day period, which is only five counties in the state. At that level, high school and middle school students are on a hybrid schedule and elementary students are full-time in-person.
