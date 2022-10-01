Longview StoryWalk opening celebration set for Tuesday at Archie Anderson Park

StoryWalk to open Tuesday

The Longview Public Library and Parks and Recreation department are hosting the grand opening of an exhibit at Archie Anderson Park to encourage young readers.

The StoryWalk opening celebration is set for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Highlands park.

Pages of a book will be on display over a series of 20 signs, encouraging youth to read as they walk along a path around the park. A different book will be displayed twice a month, Longview officials say.

Magician Jeff Evans is also schedule to be at the event.