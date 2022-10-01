 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview StoryWalk opening celebration set for Tuesday at Archie Anderson Park

StoryWalk sign

A section of the book "Fatima's Great Outdoors" on display in February at Lake Sacajawea Park as part of a temporary StoryWalk project in Longview.

 Brennen Kauffman

StoryWalk to open Tuesday

The Longview Public Library and Parks and Recreation department are hosting the grand opening of an exhibit at Archie Anderson Park to encourage young readers.

The StoryWalk opening celebration is set for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Highlands park.

Pages of a book will be on display over a series of 20 signs, encouraging youth to read as they walk along a path around the park. A different book will be displayed twice a month, Longview officials say.

Magician Jeff Evans is also schedule to be at the event.

— The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

