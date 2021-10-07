Longview shelter holds fundraiser through Wednesday; could offer rides to and from site this winter

A fundraiser for the area’s overnight shelter, which operates when the weather hits near freezing, is aiming to prevent last winter’s cold-weather related death from recurring by offering transportation to and from the shelter.
This week, people can order items like charcuterie boards, desserts and alcohol from local companies to help people living on the streets escape the cold this winter and fund bus drivers to offer rides to and from the site.
The Cowlitz County Severe Weather Shelter recently received a $25,000 grant to support staffing and operations.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Rev. Nic Mather said last year’s similar fundraiser raised $10,000 — about a third of the costs needed to operate the shelter this winter. Mather said the rest of the needed money is funded through grants and other private donations. Expenses include full-time and part-time seasonal staff, cleaning supplies, utilities and food, amounting to about $1,000 a night to run the shelter, he added. The shelter also is staffed with volunteers.
Rico Most was funny, gentle and hardworking, his sister Kay Spicer told The Daily News on Friday.
People can purchases items from the local businesses Hearth Coffee, The Sugar Pearl Dessert Co., Explorer Brewing Company and Roland Wines through Wednesday and pick up items from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview.
Shelter need
Last February, a Kelso man died of hypothermia when temperatures hit the mid-20s. His body was found in a sleeping bag behind the Kelso Denny's. Mather said future weather-related deaths of people living outside may be prevented by providing transportation to the severe weather shelter, which is "clearly a needed ministry in our community."
Mather said the shelter was gifted a roughly 24-passenger bus last spring to transport people to and from the shelter and the organization is hiring drivers now. He said the bus could possibly pick up people from designated areas like the homeless encampment on Alabama Street in Longview. In the morning, he said participants will likely be transported to places like the encampment or a daytime warming shelter at the Family Health Center in Longview. He said transportation from the shelter will be prioritized, and the amount of rides offered depends on available funds.
The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming have operated the cold weather shelter since at least 2019 at the First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard. To open the Longview shelter, the city has to declare a severe weather emergency, which indicates temperatures are expected to hit below around 35 degrees. Mather said an average of about 30 people used the shelter each time the building opened last winter.
Organizers don't have a location with air conditioning to house people during extreme heat, according to Longview Presbyterian Church Rev. Liz Kearny, so an overnight shelter does not open when the city declares a severe weather emergency when temperatures hit above 100 degrees. A man at the Alabama Street encampment died of heat exposure, in addition to other complications, in June when temperatures hit around 107.
The encampment has been located on city property on Alabama Street, near Oregon Way, for more than a year. Longview and county officials are working to develop a formal plan for the site, which is currently unregulated. Mather said more than 100 people on average live in tents and makeshift homes at the site.