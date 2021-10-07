Longview shelter holds fundraiser through Wednesday; could offer rides to and from site this winter

Mather said the shelter was gifted a roughly 24-passenger bus last spring to transport people to and from the shelter and the organization is hiring drivers now. He said the bus could possibly pick up people from designated areas like the homeless encampment on Alabama Street in Longview. In the morning, he said participants will likely be transported to places like the encampment or a daytime warming shelter at the Family Health Center in Longview. He said transportation from the shelter will be prioritized, and the amount of rides offered depends on available funds.