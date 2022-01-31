Longview severe weather shelter to open Tuesday, Wednesday nights

The Cowlitz County severe weather shelter is set to open Tuesday and Wednesday nights as temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for an overnight low of 28 degrees Tuesday and 35 degrees Wednesday.

The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming operate the shelter from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. at First Christian Church at 2000 East Kessler Boulevard, Longview.

Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director, said shelter organizers are excited to open. The shelter didn't open last week despite low temperatures because it did not have enough staff or volunteers to meet all the requirements of its "good neighbor agreement," he said.

