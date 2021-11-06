Longview severe weather shelter organizers gear up for winter

Cowlitz County severe weather shelter organizers are preparing for a winter that may be cooler and wetter than normal.
The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming will operate the shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard for the third season.
“We’re excited to be able to offer the shelter again,” said Father Nic Mather of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. “The last couple years have been smooth, run very well. We welcome anybody who wants to volunteer to join the team and we’re available if someone needs a warm night.”
To open the shelter, the city has to declare a severe weather emergency, which indicates temperatures are expected to hit below around 35 degrees.
Chuck Hendrickson, Love Overwhelming executive director, said the organizations have spent the last couple months planning for the winter. The group hired a new program coordinator and are hiring other staff to run the shelter, he said.
The organization hired security and Hendrickson said he met with the Longview School District and Kessler Elementary School principal to share safety plans. Shelter organizers will begin canvassing the neighborhood Monday to give residents information about the shelter and contact numbers they can call with concerns, Hendrickson said.
“I think there’s more support for what we’re doing now that we’re in the third year,” he said. “People have seen that ... the severe weather shelter committee kept our word, and have done what we said we’d do. ... Even people who were at one time against what we were doing, now they’re supporters and volunteers. It’s nice to see people come around others less fortunate to do the most good for the people.”
The shelter has a new partnership this year with the Longview Salvation Army, which will provide hot meals on the nights the shelter is open, Hendrickson said.
The group also is working with Cowlitz Family Health Center, which will have a medical appointment slot set up for the day after the overnight shelter is open for people who need care, Hendrickson said. The shelter group will drive up to six people to the clinic, which also offers a daytime warming shelter.
Mather said the shelter needs volunteers, particularly people willing to work from midnight to 6 a.m. and those who have an active commercial driver license (CDL) to help drive people to the clinic.
Along with paid staff, the shelter typically has a minimum of two to three volunteers depending on the time of night, Mather said. Volunteers are an extra set of eyes and ears, help clean and do neighborhood patrols throughout the night, he said. Others work in the kitchen and manage donations.
Mather said the organization created a website — klmasevereweathershelter.org — to share if the shelter is open or not, information and contacts for donating and volunteering.
Unlike the last couple years, it hasn’t dropped below freezing yet, and the extra time has helped the shelter prepare more thoroughly, Mather said.
“My guess is we probably will be open around Thanksgiving, like we have the last couple years,” he said. “We want to have everything in place by then at the latest. We’re ahead of that pace, but gearing up with that may be when we are open.”
Below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation are expected in the Pacific Northwest this winter, consistent with a typical La Nina winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Winter Outlook. La Nina is the cool phase of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific.