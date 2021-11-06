Longview severe weather shelter organizers gear up for winter

How to volunteer

People interested in volunteering at the severe weather shelter this season need to attend a mandatory virtual training.

Those who already completed training and volunteered in the past do not need to attend, but are free to join.

People can RSVP for a training via email at cowlitzshelter@gmail.com. The Zoom link will be sent via email, along with a volunteer application. Available trainings are:

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

• 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

• 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

People with any questions should call Severe Weather Shelter Program Coordinator Kayce Settlemier at 360-749-8056 ext. 122.