Longview seniors take advantage of their 'last chance' at a normal grad

“COVID-19 robbed us, but at least we get to have the little things,” she said as about 65 students of a class of 183 milled around the field.

While no parent organizers at the sunset event wanted to speak on the record, one said that they organized the event because the kids had worked so hard their final year.

There were sparklers, pizza and a propane fire at the field, but senior Camille Hammons said the best part was seeing her friends again.

“It was really hard to see all my friends separated from each other. But now I get to see them and I’m glad I can give all of them their last hugs of the school year,” she said.

And though she was upset by the way her senior year ended, Lizzy Most said seeing the community support made her happy.

None of the students there were worried about the lack of social distancing, they said. Most said they have strong immune systems and planned to wash their hands when they got home.

Frisk said she believes “in washing my hands and not touching my face.”

“I have a strong immune system, and I know people with strong immune systems are still getting it, but I’m not worried,” she said.