Longview seniors take advantage of their 'last chance' at a normal grad

Friday night, different Longview parent groups strove to make the end of their children’s disrupted senior years as normal as possible.
Heather Larson hosted a graduation walk for Mark Morris seniors at Lake Sacajawea, while another group held a traditional R.A. Long senior sunset event near Longview Memorial Park.
Neither group, despite what organizers encouraged on the Facebook pages, engaged in social distancing or mask wearing. Neither event was sponsored or sanctioned by the school district.
At Lake Sacajawea, about 50 members of the Mark Morris senior class of 245 showed up in their blue graduation robes. Senior Alexis Perkins said more people arrived than she expected.
“It’s nice because I get to see a lot of my class who I didn’t think I would get to see again,” she said, stopping to wave and greet people as they walked by.
The event, Larson said, was an attempt to recreate of the most important parts of graduation: Walking to “Pomp and Circumstance” and hearing graduates’ names called while people cheer.
“The speeches are fun, but the walk is what’s important to kids and parents,” Larson said Friday evening.
Larson borrowed a sound system from KLOG radio and organized the students in a line, giving them each a card with their name on it for her to read aloud.
Parents cheered, held signs and honked air horns as their graduate walked the northern loop of the lake between Louisiana Street and Ocean Beach Highway.
Mother Cory Hampton came to support her daughter Kirstyn McGregor, she said, “because they didn’t get a graduation.”
She said with the wealth of parent-organized events, it was clear that a lot of parents felt the need to do more for their kids.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hampton said. “A lot of the kids came last minute, and I feel like there would have been more kids if we had advertised more.”
Ella Bilger, a Mark Morris senior, said she didn’t want to miss a last chance to see her friends.
“I came because this is one of the last chances we have to see all of our friends and have an actual walk and get to see all our friends walking,” she said.
And while Mark Morris senior Kate Sprague said nothing could compare to a real graduation, “it was really nice that so many parents came together.”
“It’s another type of recognition for us,” she added.
Across the lake at the Memorial Stadium practice field, R.A. Long senior Sarah Frisk said she came to watch the sun set with the senior class because she hadn’t “seen everyone in so long.”
“COVID-19 robbed us, but at least we get to have the little things,” she said as about 65 students of a class of 183 milled around the field.
While no parent organizers at the sunset event wanted to speak on the record, one said that they organized the event because the kids had worked so hard their final year.
There were sparklers, pizza and a propane fire at the field, but senior Camille Hammons said the best part was seeing her friends again.
“It was really hard to see all my friends separated from each other. But now I get to see them and I’m glad I can give all of them their last hugs of the school year,” she said.
And though she was upset by the way her senior year ended, Lizzy Most said seeing the community support made her happy.
None of the students there were worried about the lack of social distancing, they said. Most said they have strong immune systems and planned to wash their hands when they got home.
Frisk said she believes “in washing my hands and not touching my face.”
“I have a strong immune system, and I know people with strong immune systems are still getting it, but I’m not worried,” she said.
Fellow senior Taliyah Valencia said the class of 2020 had “done our part,” which is why she came to say goodbye to her friends.
“Now we get to come together and be a little bit selfish and see our friends for the last time,” she said.
HanNah Ham also said she felt her class had “done our part for the last four months and now is a time for us to get together.”
“I just wanted to celebrate with my friends. This is my last chance since coronavirus robbed us of our senior year,” Ham said.
She said an ending like this is especially tough because she lost her brother early in the year, and he was her biggest supporter.
“To know I’m graduating and that he would be proud of me makes me really happy,” she said.
Valencia said the way the community pulled together showed Lumberjack pride, “even though tomorrow won’t be anything like what we wanted.”
“We’re making it the year we wanted it to be,” she said.
