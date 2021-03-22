Longview senior wins competitive Dell Scholarship, chance at graduating from college debt-free

When R.A. Long High School senior Skyllar Estill applied for the Dell Scholars scholarship program last summer, she didn’t expect to be one of the 500 people in the nation to win the $20,000 award.

“I had just gotten off my shift at work, it was like 10 o’clock at night, and I was driving home and I was listening to music and then I saw the email come down and it had the emoji that was like the celebration emoji it was like congratulations! And I kind of screamed a little bit because I didn’t really expect to get it,” Estill said.

She immediately pulled over to text her AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) teacher Christina Reeves, who had encouraged her to apply for the scholarship, and then to call her mom.

“I didn’t really think I had a chance because you can see the people who have won it before and I felt like they were more qualified,” Estill said. “I didn’t feel like I was as qualified as some of the people on there, but I still applied and then I got the email that I was a semi-finalist and it was like oh, this is kind of real now.”

Her teachers said Estill is more than deserving of the prize.