Longview senior wins competitive Dell Scholarship, chance at graduating from college debt-free

When R.A. Long High School senior Skyllar Estill applied for the Dell Scholars scholarship program last summer, she didn’t expect to be one of the 500 people in the nation to win the $20,000 award.
“I had just gotten off my shift at work, it was like 10 o’clock at night, and I was driving home and I was listening to music and then I saw the email come down and it had the emoji that was like the celebration emoji it was like congratulations! And I kind of screamed a little bit because I didn’t really expect to get it,” Estill said.
She immediately pulled over to text her AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) teacher Christina Reeves, who had encouraged her to apply for the scholarship, and then to call her mom.
“I didn’t really think I had a chance because you can see the people who have won it before and I felt like they were more qualified,” Estill said. “I didn’t feel like I was as qualified as some of the people on there, but I still applied and then I got the email that I was a semi-finalist and it was like oh, this is kind of real now.”
Her teachers said Estill is more than deserving of the prize.
Funded by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, each year 500 students in need get a $20,000 scholarship, personalized support for academics, finances, a laptop with a four-year warranty and a $500 annual Chegg credit for textbooks. Winners also get access to the Scholars Resource Network that connects students and their families with resources to deal with stress, debt, managing child care and a teletherapy service that connects students to professional counseling.
R.A. Long principal Rich Reeves said his wife woke him up the next morning with a scream when she saw Estill had won. Estill is the first Longview student to win the scholarship.
“You should be very proud of yourself,” Reeves told Estill. “This is pretty neat for a local student. We’re really proud of you. Keep doing your thing.”
Estill plans to go to Washington State University Pullman to study computer science. With the Dell Scholarship, she has the chance to graduate debt free.
She picked WSU Pullman after visiting it on a school trip, and because it has continued support for McKinney-Vento students such as herself, whose families are experiencing unstable housing or homelessness.
“Since I’ve taken a lot of AP classes I’m not too scared about the academic side, I’m more worried about the stuff at home and the transition of being the support system at home and being the support system for my family and then leaving and trying to not disconnect myself, but realize that I can have my life and I’m not here to solve other people’s problems,” Estill said.
“I need to break away from that and I think that the counseling that they provide will be helpful to getting through that hump.”
Reeves said the scholarship and the mentorship that goes with it “is pretty sweet.”
“She’ll get all the technology she needs for college taken care of by them, as well as counseling and networking,” he said. “Former Dell scholars stay connected to the Dell Scholarship so whatever avenue she takes she’ll have someone to reach out to.”
Estill said she originally wanted to go into education, but a middle school robotics class she took stuck with her.
“In my junior year I was thinking about it more and I thought back to how much I enjoyed coding, and I’m taking a computer science class this year and I really enjoy it and I can picture myself going into a career in computer science,” she said.
While she’s not sure what specific job she might like, she said it’s important for her to be in a career where she enjoys what she’s doing.
“I want to make sure that I get to a career that I’m happy with what I’m doing and I’m excited to do it,” she said.
The Dell Scholarship will certainly help her get there, Estill said. She appreciated how quickly the foundation got her set up with mentors and responded to emails.
“I’m excited to see how excited the people at the foundation for the scholarship are to help their students,” she said.
RA Long High School Assistant Principal Lacey Griffiths said it’s a well-deserved opportunity for Estill, who has worked hard and “overcome so much to get here.”