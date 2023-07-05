A city-owned building that houses activities for Longview senior citizens is set to receive a new roof in August.

Construction is scheduled to start this month at the Longview Senior Center at 1111 Commerce Ave.

Manager Jana Dahlman said the building is set to be closed for up to three weeks during construction but the exact start date hasn’t been set.

It’s been at least around 23 years since the roof has been replaced, said Senior Center President and Cook Lois O’Connor.

The leaky roof leaves dark spots on the ceiling, they added. Sometimes dancers have to maneuver around buckets on the floor.

But that is set to change.

Last month the Longview City Council approved a roughly $350,000 contract to replace the roof, insulation, skylights and metal flashing on the building.

The city contracted with Garland/DBS Inc. through a cooperative purchasing agreement with other state and local agencies, which they say will save money on volume discount pricing, according to city documents.

Public Works Director Ken Hash said about $265,000 for the project comes from a Washington State Department of Commerce grant and the rest from the city’s capital project funds.

He said the roof has been patched over the years during routine maintenance, and that construction prices are rising.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics last producer price index report, producer prices for construction rose 11% from May 2022 to May 2023. Before that, the prices rose 19% from May 2021 to May 2022.

Dahlman said the city doesn’t charge the 205-member senior center rent, and the municipality covers utilities.

Dahlman and O’Connor are paid through donations. Money is collected through activities like bingo on Wednesdays; a cover charge for live bands every other Sunday; and a monthly rummage sale.

Typically the center holds the sale on the first full weekend of the month, but this month they are holding the sale on July 14 and 15 in case the center is closed for construction. The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the theme is “Christmas in July,” in which Christmas decorations will be sold.

Center membership is $30 per year or $50 for a couple.