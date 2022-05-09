Longview sees rainiest, coldest April in years, like rest of Pacific Northwest

With snowfall hitting the area in early April, one thing is clear: This spring has been wetter and colder than usual.

It has been five years since Longview has seen more precipitation in April and 11 years since average April temperatures were lower.

Some areas saw three to five inches of snowfall about a week before Easter, kicking off a wetter, colder April than normal.

Longview received 5.56 inches of precipitation in April, roughly four inches more than April 2021 or 2020. The last time more rain fell in April in Longview was in 2017 with 5.81 inches, according to the Western Regional Climate Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Longview's average April temperature was about 48 degrees, roughly four to six degrees lower than the four previous Aprils, the center reports. The last time the average temperature was lower than this year's figure was in 2011 with 47 degrees.

Region

Longview isn't alone.

The Oregonian reports Portland broke its record for rainiest April in the city's history. The Seattle Times reports at the end of April, the city was on track for the third coldest April in the last 45 years.

Seattle-based Meteorologist Cliff Mass says the the cold dip is to be expected. Mass says temperatures in the Pacific Northwest tend to skew colder in April.

Mass viewed satellite data that measured temperatures from 1991 to 2020 using infrared and microwave radiation from the atmosphere. He reports temperatures in the Pacific Northwest dipped dramatically lower in April compared to average temperatures. In fact, "the coldest temperature anomalies (differences from normal) over the entire planet are found in the Pacific Northwest," he says.

Forecast

The National Weather service reports temperatures in the Pacific Northwest are forecasted to be below average in May as well, while precipitation will be higher.

Local weather data already shows a wetter and slightly colder May than usual. The Western Regional Climate Center says precipitation in the first nine days of May in Longview already has exceeded the amount of rain in the entire month last year by about 0.12 inches at 1.79 inches. So far, average temperatures are two degrees lower than last year's average in Longview and four degrees lower than 2020 levels.

Showers are forecasted in Cowlitz County through Friday. The National Weather Service reports a 30% chance of rain during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an 80% chance of rain Wednesday night and a 90% chance Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday will have a high of 53 degrees.

