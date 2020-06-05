You are the owner of this article.
Longview schools will start summer meals June 21
Longview schools will start summer meals June 21

School lunch

Monticello Middle School Principal Scott Merzoian, left, serves breakfast and lunch to Olympic Elementary kindergartner Blaze Bent, center, and his sister Jewel Bent, an Olympic Elementary fifth-grader, during the statewide school closure on March 17.

 Courtney Talak

After about three months of running meal distribution at several schools and along bus routes due to COVID-19, the Longview School District will transition to its normal summer meal schedule on June 21. 

The current meal schedule will continue until the last day of school on June 19. 

According to a district press release, a free breakfast and lunch will be distributed Monday through Friday at the following locations: 11:45 a.m. to noon at Archie Anderson Park; noon to 12:30 p.m. at Northlake Elementary, St. Helens Elementary, Mint Valley Elementary, Monticello Middle School, Columbia Heights Elementary and the Longview Teen Center; and 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Community House on Broadway.

Any child 18 years old or younger can get a meal, but they must be present to received them, a district press release said. 

For more information, call the district nutrition office at 360-575-7172.

