Longview schools will keep handing out meals over winter break

In a break from tradition, the Longview School District will provide meals to students over the winter break in response to greater need.

"Typically, the district does not continue meal service during the holidays, but this year, we know the need is greater than ever," a district press release said.

A United States Department of Agriculture program allows school districts to provide free meals to anyone from birth to age 18 for the entirety of the school year, regardless if they attend Longview schools or not. Typically, the program is only for the summer, but the USDA extended it in response to COVID-19.

The district will provide multiple days worth of meals on two different pickup days. Adults do not need to be present for kids to receive meals.

Meals can be picked up from noon to 12:30 on Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Northlake Elementary, Mint Valley Elementary and Monticello Middle School.

